Okomfour Kwadee’s condition is ‘family matter’ so it’s difficult to help – Quick Action

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 20 - 2024 , 19:05

Popular music producer Quick Action says it has been difficult for friends and industry players to support Okomfo Kwadee with his current health challenge since it’s a “family matter”.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z programme on Saturday, May 18, Quick Action who has worked with a number of notable musicians and also a close friend of Kwadee, disclosed that he doesn’t want to rush to assist Kwadee since he was unjustifiably accused of exploiting the latter some time back when he supported him.

“It has become a family matter so I can’t say much about it. Besides, no matter how much you love someone, you can never take medicine for them. There is a limit to what you can do for anybody,” he said.

Quick Action’s comments come in the wake of genuine public concerns about the welfare of Kwadee since a video of him in a not too good state went viral on social media last week.

In the video, Kwadee, who is said to be currently in his hometown in Wa is seen performing for some people but the source of concern had been his unkempt appearance which obviously didn’t reflect his status as one of Ghana’s best rappers back in the day.

“There was a programme that I led him to perform at the RTP awards. People started accusing me of using Kwadee’s money for my trip to London. Meanwhile, Kwadee had gone for the performance money himself when I had not even returned to Ghana," he said.

Kwadee's unique style with captivating story-telling prowess, set him apart from his contemporaries at his peak.

With songs such as 'Abrantie', 'Ofie Nipa', 'Meko M'anim', 'Yeko Mmaa Pe', 'Ataa Adwoa', 'Boyz Boyz', he wormed his way into the hearts of many music enthusiasts in the early 2000s when hiplife was the core of Ghana’s music.

Unfortunately, his derailing mental health due to drug abuse brought down his then blossoming career, causing huge damage to his career.

A number of creative personalities including Abraham Ohene Djan and Evangelist Lord Kenya have in the past tried to seek medical attention but the family didn’t help their mission.

“We pray for him, myself and my wife, we always pray for him and we know we are going to see some positive results," Quick action said.