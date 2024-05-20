Featured

NPP gov’t not trumpeting its achievements for the creative industry-Freddyma

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:50

Renowned music producer and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, says while he understands the genuine concerns of creative players with regards to the expectations of the ruling government, he believes that the government hasn’t been too loud about its numerous projects for the creative industry.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Fredyma admitted that poor communication had been the bane of the government, urging individuals holding key positions to trumpet the achievements.

He explained that while the NPP government is working hard for the betterment of the creative industry, their performance and marking scheme had been restricted to the building of amphi theatres and rehabilitation of the regional centres.

“I think the NPP government has done a lot for the creative industry but communication has not been as vibrant as expected. The focus has rather been more on the building of the theatres in all the regions which was not achieved. Only two new amphitheatres and a regional centre for culture edifices were rehabilitated.

“All this is happening because successive governments have over the years shelved proposals for the laws governing our trade to be passed which has culminated in some infractions in our practices.

“For instance, the Creative Arts for Change, an appendage of the NPP government through the Creative Arts Council, pushed for certain legislations to enhance our trade and the government succumbed. We are waiting for the Presidential accent to make it a law,” he stated.

Fredyma also urged creatives not to shy away from politics since that is the only way to get the change they want in the industry if they are involved in the governance of the country.