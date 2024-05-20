Next article: Nikki Samonas: ‘You can’t use and dump me’ statement was misinterpreted

God will give you a man,’ DJ Cuppy’s mum prays for her

Nana Otedola, mother of renowned disc jockey DJ Cuppy, has expressed heartfelt prayers for her daughter to find her soul mate.

She took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her mother’s prayer shortly after her baptism.

The prayer read, “Now that you are becoming your best self and fully united to God, when you are not watching you will meet a man on his best self-journey. God will give you a man who is running after Him IJN.”

This comes after DJ Cuppy’s most recent relationship ended in a broken engagement to Ryan Taylor.

The couple parted ways in July 2023, just seven months after their engagement in November 2022.

DJ Cuppy had in January described her experience of being “single and childless” in her 30s as “lonely and boring.”