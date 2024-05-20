Featured

WAFU Zone B U17 Championship: Benin to taste Starlets’ venom

Ghana's emphatic 5-1 victory over Côte d'Ivoire last Wednesday has set the stage for their promising campaign in Group A of the ongoing WAFU Zone B under-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets need to win against Benin tomorrow to secure their top spot on the league log for the next stage of the competition.

Despite not delivering an overall impressive performance, the Black Starlets capitalised on their scoring opportunities to net five crucial goals to keep their WAFU Zone B title hopes alive.

As a former African and world champions, the Starlets aim to reclaim their prestigious credentials by first clinching the WAFU Zone B slot for the under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, a qualifying tournament for the next under-17 World Cup.

Tomorrow's match against Benin, set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium, holds significant importance for Coach Laryea Kingston. He faces the challenging task of meeting the high expectations of Ghanaian fans who anticipate an even better performance following last Wednesday's commanding win.

To ensure success, Coach Kingston must address the defensive lapses and midfield weaknesses that plagued the team against Côte d'Ivoire. If the Starlets can tighten their defence and deliver a convincing victory over Benin they will move closer to realising their dream.

The Starlets' attacking prowess shows promise but requires greater accuracy to dominate Benin effectively. Coach Kingston, in a post-match interview, emphasised the importance of focusing on one game at a time and warned against premature celebrations.

"It’s too early to celebrate. Too early. For us, we are taking it a game at a time. It’s true that since 2017 we have not enjoyed what we are good at. Previously our youth teams were very good. It’s something that Ghanaians are craving for," he said.

Benin, with nothing to lose, will likely aim to frustrate the Black Starlets. However, the Ghanaian team is expected to overcome this challenge and maintain their reputation as one of the top African sides both continentally and globally.

Coach Kingston has the advantage of choosing from a full squad of 20 players who have been in recovery training since last Thursday. Key players include hat-trick hero Joseph Narbi, Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, Benjamin Tsivanyo, Bilal Adjebi, Izdeen Mohammed, Issah Abdul Rafiu, Hamza Iddrisu, Abdulai Nortey, and Theophilus Ayamga.

Other squad members are goalkeeper Michael Armah, Ernest Ofori, Benjamin Hanson, Ebenezer Adolf Ago, Samuel Kusi, Abdul Baaki Haruna, Mark Kagawa Mensah, Prince Charles Amoah, Ebenezer Anani and Joshua Tetteh Tuwor.

With a focused and well-prepared squad, the Black Starlets are poised to secure victory against Benin to advance their quest to reclaim their status as African and world champions.