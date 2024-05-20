Featured

Hearts, Kotoko to battle in maiden Democracy Cup

Graphic Online Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 20:01

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been selected by Parliament to compete in the maiden Democracy Cup, instituted to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legislature.

The game, set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, will also feature Members of Parliament facing off against former Black Stars players in a curtain raiser at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who made the announcement in Parliament, also disclosed that the winner of the Hearts versus Kotoko game will have the opportunity to play against the United States-based club, DC United, in Washington.

Parliament celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, marking its establishment in 1993. This milestone follows the enactment of the 1992 Constitution and the country's return to a democratic system of governance.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin said, "Due to the good works of this Parliament, a few partners and stakeholders decided to support our work and proposed to us the establishment of what they refer to as the Democracy Cup, which will spice up the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution and this Parliament of the Fourth Republic."

Other activities earmarked to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks, and fun games.