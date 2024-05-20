Next article: Is Real Madrid best team in the world?

Takyi made bad decision — Coach Believer

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:38

Abdul Rasheed Williams, a renowned boxing trainer, has expressed disappointment over Samuel Takyi's decision to revert to the professional ranks of the sport after initially pursuing an Olympic career.

Speaking exclusively to the Graphic Sports, he described Takyi's decision as a "terrible mistake" that could potentially hinder his career progress.

Takyi, a 23-year-old boxer who recently clinched gold at the African Games, had initially made the transition to professional boxing before deciding to return to the amateur ranks to pursue Olympic glory.

However, his sudden departure from the camp of the Black Bombers and subsequent signing with Streetwise Management for a professional career has left many questioning the rationale behind his decision.

However, Coach Believer, as Williams is commonly known, highlighted the challenges Takyi might face as he navigates his return to the professional circuit. Despite having some prior experience in professional fights, Takyi will now need to start afresh, a task that Coach Believer believes will require immense motivation and tenacity.

According to Williams, Takyi's best course of action would have been to pursue success at the Olympics before rejoining the professional ranks with renewed energy and bargaining power.

However, with Takyi's decision to forgo this path, Williams fears that the boxer may struggle to achieve his desired level of success in the professional arena.

This isn't the first time Takyi has explored the professional side of boxing. Three years ago, he signed with Bazooka Promotions, owned by former world champion Ike Bazooka Quartey, but eventually returned to the amateur ranks due to a lack of fights and clear progression in the professional circuit.

Despite Takyi's determination to win a world title, Williams believes that only time will tell whether his decision to revert to professional boxing is the right one. As an expert in the sport, Williams remains sceptical, expressing his belief that Takyi's decision may not ultimately work in his favour.