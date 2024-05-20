Featured

Mawuli eyes world title after joining Priceless Life Entertainment

Emmanuel Mawuli, the rising star in the boxing world, is poised to pursue his dreams of securing a world title after signing with Priceless Life Entertainment, a prominent boxing promotional outfit.

In an interview with Graphic Sports following the signing ceremony last Friday, the 21-year-old super bantamweight boxer expressed his determination to work tirelessly towards achieving both African and world championship glory.

Mawuli, who boasts an impressive 67 per cent knockout rate and an undefeated record of nine wins in nine professional fights, sees Priceless Life Entertainment as the ideal partner to propel him towards his ambitious goals.

Speaking passionately about his aspirations, Mawuli stated, "I believe Priceless Life Entertainment is the best promotional and managerial outfit out there, and I am ready to work hard to win an African title and a world title with Priceless Life Entertainment."

Having honed his skills at the renowned Charles Quartey Gym, Mawuli brings a wealth of talent and potential to his partnership with Priceless Life Entertainment. His recent victory over hard-hitter Martin Ahiadekey at the Bukom Boxing Arena on May 4 further solidifies his status as a formidable force in the super bantamweight division.

Mr Elikem Amenyeawu, CEO of Priceless Life Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the acquisition of Mawuli and emphasised the strategic significance of the move.

"It's a strategic move by management to bolster our presence in the boxing realm as we welcome this promising newcomer Emmanuel Mawuli," Amenyeawu stated confidently.

He reaffirmed Priceless Life Entertainment's commitment to identifying and nurturing talented fighters such as Mawuli, highlighting their dedication to honing their skills for both African and world championship titles.