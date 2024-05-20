Featured

Laryea will conquer the world — Manager

Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of promising boxer John Laryea, is confident that the 24-year-old pugilist from Bukom is Ghana's best-kept secret in the sport of boxing and is poised to make waves on the world stage.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports, Addo expressed his belief that Laryea, who trains at the Carl Lokko Gymnasium in James Town, Accra, was destined for greatness and would soon capture a world title.

"Laryea has gone through the mill. He is well-groomed and very talented. He knows his trade, and you can see he is very well-motivated. He will cause a shocker, and the whole world will see the boxer that he is made of," Addo confidently stated.

John 'Abaja' Laryea, the undefeated WBO Africa Featherweight champion, recently celebrated his 24th birthday at Carl Lokko's Bronz Boxing Gym in style. As he gears up for his upcoming bout at Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida, on June 8 against a yet-to-be-announced opponent, Laryea is determined to showcase his skills and climb the ranks in the boxing world.

Ranked 14th in the world by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) in the featherweight division, Laryea sees this international bout as a crucial step towards attracting a world title fight. With his sights set on victory, he remains focused and dedicated to his craft.

Prior to his birthday celebrations, Laryea demonstrated his commitment to giving back to his community by sharing refreshments with children in Bukom, a gesture that reflects his humility and gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.

Looking ahead to his bout in the United States, Laryea is optimistic about his chances and vows to emerge victorious. "I will make sure I win my first international bout on t May 31 and dedicate it to my fans and all Ghanaians as appreciation for their support all these years, and possibly have a post-birthday celebration," he said to the Graphic Sports.