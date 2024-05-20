Featured

Black Challenge aim to defend AFCON title in Egypt

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:55

GHANA’S national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, is set on defending their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title as they participate in the ongoing continental championship in Egypt.

The 25-man contingent, including the technical team, departed from Accra last Friday with a firm promise to bring honour to the nation after their triumphant victory in Tanzania two years ago.

Pooled in Group D, alongside Kenya, Gambia and Algeria, the Black Challenge is focused on topping their group to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

The team, which recently won the maiden Africa Paralympic Games hosted in Ghana last year, wrapped up their intensive preparations in Accra before leaving for the tournament.

Head Coach Stephen Richard Obeng expressed strong confidence in his team's ability to bring glory to Ghana again and secure a ticket to the next amputee World Cup.

"We have prepared diligently and are ready to face our opponents with determination and skill," Obeng stated.

"We call on all Ghanaians to support us in prayers as we strive to defend our title," he said.

Before their departure, Coach Obeng extended gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif; the NPC President, Samson Deen, and their sponsors for making the trip possible.

"Their support has been invaluable, and we are determined to make Ghana proud," he added.

The Black Challenge kicked off their campaign against Gambia yesterday, with the game still underway at the time of reporting.