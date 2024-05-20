Kenpong thanks President Akufo-Addo

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:58

BUSINESSMAN and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenpong Football Academy, Kennedy Agyepong, (known in football circles as Kenpong), has expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his pledge to support football development, especially at the grassroots, to ensure the sustainability of the industry.

Advertisement

He was particularly excited by the President's encouraging words to ensure the Sports Ministry creates the environment for football academies to thrive as viable businesses and a critical partner in identifying and nurturing the next generation of star players for the national teams and clubs.

During his recent tour of Europe, Kenpong took time off to confer with President Akufo-Addo, who was on an official trip to Denmark, on a range of football development issues and also briefed him on Kenpong Academy's contribution to the country's football ecosystem.

The President commended Kenpong highly for the initiative and his investment in youth football development.

The President said his doors, as well as the Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif's, were open to Kenpong Academy for support.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana's abundant talent in football and expressed excitement over Kenpong’s desire to help the youth. He promised his support for foreign clubs’ investment in Ghana and encouraged Sonderjyske to partner Kenpong Academy.

"We are delighted to further expand our links with Europe and with this new exciting partnership, the Academy is set to grow in leaps and bounds.

"Mr President, we are indeed grateful for your willingness to support this worthy cause," Kenpong said

Kenpong has invested significant sums into the state-of-the-art Kenpong Academy based in Winneba and, with an expatriate trainer and several competent hands on board, has started developing top-quality young players.