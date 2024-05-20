Para Powerlifting team get French Embassy sponsorship

May - 20 - 2024

GHANA’S Para Powerlifting team have received a significant boost after securing sponsorship from the French embassy in Ghana, enabling them to participate in the 2024 Parapan American World Cup.

The team had been struggling to raise funds to travel to Acapulco, Mexico, for the competition scheduled from May 23 to 26.

In addition to their financial challenges for the Mexico trip, the team also faced uncertainty about their ability to attend the World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia, set for June 20-26.

The timely intervention by the French Embassy ensures the team’s participation in both prestigious events, allowing them to represent Ghana on the international stage.

The President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, Samson Deen, shared the uplifting news on Twitter, expressing profound gratitude for the embassy’s generous support.

"The Para Powerlifting team was facing a challenge in making it to Mexico and Georgia. However, thanks to the generous sponsorship from the French Embassy in Ghana, we can now confidently participate in the Parapan American World Cup," Deen announced.

He highlighted that the sponsorship went beyond financial assistance, symbolising the belief and confidence others have in the potential of Ghana’s para-athletes.

"This sponsorship is not just a financial support but a testament to our potential and the unwavering belief others have in us," he stated, underscoring the importance of such backing in boosting the morale and prospects of the team.

The sponsorship from the French Embassy has been described as a "dream come true" by Deen, reflecting the relief and excitement within the team and the broader para-sports community in Ghana.

This support is expected to enhance the team’s preparation and participation and provide them with the opportunity to compete at their best and bring honour to the country.