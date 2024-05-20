Is Real Madrid best team in the world?

On Sunday, May 12, Real Madrid celebrated their 36th Spanish League title at 'Cibeles', their sacred fountain located in the center of the city, home of the ancient Anatolian goddess. What a party for 'Madridistas'!

Nacho Fernández, captain of the team, was in charge of presenting the trophy to the Goddess. A traditional celebration that has become a ritual in recent years for the Madrid squad.

Real Madrid has done it once again! Against all odds, Carlo Ancelotti's side is in their 6th Champions League final in 10 years. The Spanish side has dominated the European sphere for over a decade, thanks to impeccable team planning and great management... Which begs the question: is Real Madrid the best football team in the world?

It's important to highlight the club's remarkable ability to maintain competitive momentum throughout the years. Real Madrid works like a Swiss clock, and all thanks to one man, Florentino Pérez.

"Here there is only one captain, and he is named Florentino Pérez. We [the squad] are just sailors onboard his ship. He is the one responsible for creating this team of incredible footballers," shared Ancelotti during a post-game conference.

Present and future

The Real Madrid squad is enjoying great form this 2023-24 season, regardless of its occasional injuries here and there. The Spanish team has a wide range of young talents, that could dominate the football scene for the next decade.

Courtois, Militao, and Alaba have been injured, Vinicius Jr. has missed 3 months, Jude Bellingham another two months and, despite this, the club has won the league with 4 games left to play, the Spanish Super Cup and is in on the way to Wembley for the UCL final.

Now with the league secured, Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating the squad ahead of the Wembley final. Players with secondary roles like Joselu, Brahim, Arda Güler, and Ceballos have been engaged throughout the season, which speaks volumes about Ancelotti's management.

The team have captured some of the best talents including Jude Bellingham

The 2022 Champions League was the stuff of dreams, with remarkable comebacks at the Bernabeu against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. Although history doesn't repeat itself, it often rhythms, and that is very much the case for Real Madrid's 2024 season.

Real Madrid's hegemony over the Champions League speaks for itself: 12 of the last 14 semi-finals and 6 of the last 10 finals. All eyes are locked on Wembley next June 1st!

One big family

What makes Real Madrid a great club is its passionate fanbase all over the world. The club estimates there are 1,000 million 'Madridistas' in the world.

The club's image is its greatest asset. It's history and its legacy in the world of football is what attracts great talents, regardless of money. Money is temporary, glory is eternal.

Real Madrid fans eagerly wait for the summer transfer market, as new talents will join the squad. Endrick will be the first to arrive... But everyone has their eyes on Mbappé.The club's financial status is in a great state. Real Madrid has a €940m (£807m/$1.1bn), and it is expected to rise next season.

A new stadium

The Santiago Bernabéu will now host more than 300 annual events managed by 'Legends', a North American company that will generate a passive income for the Spanish club.

Elite concerts, festivals, NBA games, tennis championships and, why not, the Super Bowl final? Real Madrid has secured its economic future for half a century thanks to this pioneering project.

Obviously, the architect of this magnificent Real Madrid project is none other than Florentino Pérez.

In fact, Florentino Pérez is now being compared to the legendary Don Santiago Bernabéu! Florentino Pérez will be remembered as one of the best football presidents in the history of the sport.

Florentino Pérez began his second term as president of Real Madrid on June 1, 2009.

There are future projects on the horizon such as the Super League, spearheaded by Florentino Pérez — an alternate competition to the Champions League, cutting out UEFA and FIFA.

Real Madrid is ranked 11th amongst the richest teams in the world €5.5bn (£4.8bn/$6.1bn). They are ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB), and Golden State Warriors (NBA), according to Forbes.

That being the case, if we ask ourselves: is Real Madrid the best team in the world? The answer is relatively subjective, but the Spanish club has arguments to claim so.—MSN