Darkwah wins Khadija Cares Invitational Golf Tournament

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:20

Sensational Juliet Darkwah emerged victorious at the inaugural Khadija Cares Invitational Golf Tournament which was held last Saturday at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

The one-day tournament, organised by the Khadija Cares Foundation, aimed to raise funds for sustainable menstrual products for women across Ghana.

Darkwah secured the overall win with an impressive 47 stableford points.

In the Men's Group A, Ofori Boateng (playing off handicap 12) clinched first place with 44 points, followed by Philip Ayesu (handicap 7) at 36 points and Kojo Ansah (handicap 11) at 34 points.

The Ladies Group saw Charity Vogel (handicap 22) triumph with 40 points. Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah (handicap 14) and LiPing Wang (handicap 12) tied for second place with 34 points each.

Papa Otoo, playing with handicap 17, dominated the Men's Group B with 44 points. Yannik Awuah-Darko's handicap 20 secured second place with 37 points, while Nathan Donkor finished third at 36 points, playing with handicap 39.

In the Seniors Division, the CEO of the Development Bank of Ghana, Kwamina Duker (handicap 22), emerged the champion among the men with 39 points. Elizabeth Essel-Koomson (handicap 20) claimed victory in the Ladies category with 15 points.

Special awards

The tournament also recognised outstanding individual performances with special awards. Yaw Tinkorang Yeboah claimed the Men's Longest Drive award on hole 15, while Ellen Amezado received the corresponding honour in the Ladies category.

Papa Otoo secured the Closest to the Pin title for Men on hole 15, with Juliet Darkwah achieving the same feat in the Ladies division.

Fundraising

Beyond the competition, the tournament provided an opportunity to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene management and the importance of women's health.

"The Khadija Cares Foundation is thrilled about the success of the inaugural tournament," said Khadija Duker Adam, the founder of the Khadija Cares Foundation.

"The participation and enthusiasm of the golfers were instrumental in raising funds for a critical cause. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event a reality."