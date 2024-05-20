Next article: See dates and venue for Women's FA Cup, Women's Premier League final clashes

Ghana Premier League: Aduana overpower Hearts in Accra

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:01

Aduana FC delivered an impressive performance to defeat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in their Week 30 fixture, leaving the majority of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium heartbroken on Sunday, May 19.

Kelvin Owusu's 11th-minute strike proved to be the decisive goal of the game, as Aduana FC meticulously guarded their lead to secure all three points.

Owusu's crucial away goal came as he capitalised on slack defending from the hosts, firing home to give Coach Yaw Acheampong’s side an early advantage. Despite Hearts' efforts to equalise, Aduana's defence held firm, leaving the Phobians just five points above the relegation zone.

Aduana continued to put pressure on their hosts following the goal, creating numerous scoring opportunities but failed to extend their lead.

One notable chance came 16 minutes into the game when Hearts’ goalkeeper, Kwesi Nketiah, left his post to chase the ball, only for the defenders to swiftly clear the danger.

Hearts also had their share of chances but failed to capitalise on them. In the 20th minute, Yaw Amankwaa Baafi was brought down at the edge of Aduana's box, resulting in a free kick that Linda Mtange sent wide over the crossbar.

Eight minutes later, Mtange missed another opportunity after being set up by Glid Jeordon Otanga.

Forward Hamza Issah came close to equalising in the 38th minute but struck the post from close range. Hearts’ Head Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, was forced to make an early substitution, bringing on Thomas Winimi for the injured Kofi Agbesimah.

Second half action

After the break, Hearts continued to push for an equaliser but were constantly thwarted by Aduana's solid defence.

Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Michael Ampadu troubled the visitors with their pace and trickery on the left flank, but Inusah remained resolute in goal.

Salifu Ibrahim could have levelled it for Hearts when he intercepted the ball near Aduana FC’s box but saw his shot hit the side of the net. Aduana regrouped and sought a second goal, with

Owusu leading the charge, but substitute Michael Ampadu provided crucial defensive cover for the Phobians.

In the final minutes, Hearts dominated possession and created several chances. Ibrahim wasted a last-minute opportunity, with his shot from a corner hitting the side of the net.

Despite their late dominance, the Phobians could not find the back of the net, and referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea's final whistle ended the match with Aduana Stars emerging victorious.