See dates and venue for Women's FA Cup, Women's Premier League final clashes

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 19 - 2024 , 19:56

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has designated June 8, 2024, as date for the grand finale of the Women’s FA Cup and the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League 2023/24 season in a thrilling double header at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon.

The stage is now set for an electrifying women’s football showdown as Army Ladies face Police Ladies in an all-service ‘Teams” final.

Army Ladies FC qualified for the Women's FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory against Epiphany Warriors at the Madina Astro Turf, while Police Ladies FC advanced by defeating Supreme Ladies FC 3-1 in a semi-final.

On the other hand, the run-off final of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League will subsequently produce an overall league champion and will be honored between the winners of the Northern Zone and Southern Zone, respectively.

Last season’s finale in Kumasi was massive when Ampem Darkoa defeated Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 via penalties to lift the trophy at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for a second consecutive time.

Hasaacas Ladies FC are, however, the most successful team with four league titles to their name, winning three consecutive times in the 2012/13, 2013/14, and 2014/15 Premier League seasons, respectively.

The “Doo Ladies” defeated rivals Ampem Darkoa 4-0 in the 2020–21 season to lift their fourth Premier League title.