Coach Akonnor gets CAF appointment

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 11:28

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recognised the achievements of former Black Stars Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, by appointing him to a new consultancy role.

The ex-Bundesliga star reportedly departed from Ghana last night for Tanzania to finalise the details of his new position.

Sources told Graphic Sports that Akonnor would serve as a consultant for CAF. While the specifics of his appointment remain undisclosed, it is believed that his role will involve providing expertise during a significant meeting of various football associations from across the continent.

This gathering in Tanzania is expected to focus on juvenile football development.

The Ghanaian coach is expected to return on Friday, and if the deal is finalised, he will be offered a one-year contract, with the possibility of renewal. Akonnor's recognition by CAF highlights his contributions to African football, both as a player and a coach.

In his new role, Akonnor will share his extensive experience and insights to help shape the future of youth football in Africa.

Beyond coaching the Black Stars, the 50-year-old has vast experience coaching at the club level including clubs such as Sekondi Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, and Asante Kotoko.

Until this appointment, he was also appointed as the technical director of Division One side, Accra Athletic FC.

This appointment underscores CAF's commitment to leveraging the knowledge of seasoned professionals to advance the sport across the continent.