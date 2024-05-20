EC rectifies anomaly with Challenge cases
EC rectifies anomaly with Challenge cases

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

The Commission has noted the figure for Greater Accra was wrongly repeated for Upper East on the slide on Challenge cases earlier published.

All other slides are correct. The Commission has today met with the Team responsible for developing the Infographs  and made significant changes. In addition, more rigorous methods will be instituted going forward.  Please see the corrected slide on the Challenge cases and the rest of the slides. Thank you.

