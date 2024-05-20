Featured

Nikki Samonas: ‘You can’t use and dump me’ statement was misinterpreted

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas had been heavily trolled on social media earlier this year in what could be a tweet gone wrong.

In a post on X last month, the beautiful actress wrote, “Dating me in 2024…there’s no dumping me, I’m too old for that. If your love is finished, we will use mine, and I’ll hotspot you. Don’t play with me this year!! Respectfully”.

However, in a recent interview, Nikki explained that her tweet was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.

“No one wants to be dumped, and I should have provided clarity. There’s no dumping me, and there’s no me dumping you. People felt I was being dumped but I’m not. I have a boyfriend, and I’m not being dumped”, she said.

She revealed that surprisingly, men were overwhelmingly supportive of her tweet, saying, “The guys were literally hailing me on the app. We all feel wanted, loved and approached. Just as you give us subtle hints about whether you like us or not, that’s what they wants too. They want us to be enthusiastic about them”.

While some single female celebs in their 30s or more are falling over themselves to have children before their biological clock stops ticking, actress Nikki Samonas told Graphic Showbiz in an interview last week that he was in no hurry to have kids out of wedlock. (Related article No marriage, no kids —Nikki Samonas)

For Nikki who is in her 30s, until ‘somebody’s son’ throws a rock on her ring finger, there will be no pitter-patter of little feet in her house.

“Don’t get me wrong. I would love to have a family as in a husband and children but it has to be my way. So the clock can tick till infinity, my life is my choice,” she said at the time.