My ‘Brag’ song not a ‘jab’ to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy-Sarkodie

May - 20 - 2024 , 23:45

Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has denied feuding with Nigerian Afrobeats superstars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

In an interview with VoxAfrica, the Adonai hit-maker explained his goals, saying that his songs weren’t meant to look down on the Nigerian musicians.

He noted that the lyrics were just storytelling and references of how far he has been in the industry and not to disrespect the hard work of leading African artistes.

He added that if he wanted to throw jabs, his target would have been rappers, not singers.

“Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido would never think I want to jab them because if I want to jab somebody, it has to be rappers. They are not rappers.

“I am just talking to rappers about how long I’ve been there and who else is best to use as reverence? Everybody knows Wizkid, Burna Boy, Black Sheriff, Asake and Davido. And it’s true that I was in the industry before they all came in. It’s just references of how long I’ve been there. It’s not throwing jabs at anybody. These are incredible, amazing artists,” he said.

Sarkodie dropped Brag on Friday, May 10, and the song created huge buzz on social media. Brag is one of the songs on his upcoming The Championship EP scheduled for release on Friday, May 24. (Related article Here is why Sarkodie’s Brag is trending)

According to Sarkodie, his intention was misconstrued, though he enjoyed the trend and energy because it is “great PR”.

“I don’t understand what is going on but I just love it. It is great PR, you cannot even pay for this. I am just talking to rappers about how long I have been there. It is just references of how long I have been there, it’s not throwing jabs at anybody.

“These are amazing and incredible artistes…to be very honest, I wouldn’t like to even clear this because I like the energy that is going on, it’s not true but I’m loving it,” Sarkodie said.

