Philipa Baafi celebrates 44th birthday with 'Eda Ho Pefee' video

May - 15 - 2024

Gospel music Diva Philipa Baafi is celebrating her 44th birthday today in an extraordinary manner, as she unveils the visuals for her latest single, Eda Ho Pefee.

After a remarkable three-year hiatus from the music scene to pursue her dream of becoming a Physician Assistant, she is back with a powerful testimony of resilience and faith.

The 4:06-minute video for Eda Ho Pefee opens with Baafi radiating joy in a church setting, ready to share her testimony with the world. Though featuring few scenes, she harmonises effortlessly with her backing vocalists.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, she described the song as her "comeback testimony," shedding light on her journey of overcoming challenges during her academic pursuits, balancing family responsibilities, and navigating various obstacles to achieve success.

"This is my comeback testimony. God saw me through the struggles during my education, the challenges of balancing family responsibilities, and the obstacles that seemed insurmountable. 'Eda Ho Pefee' is my declaration of gratitude for God's faithfulness."

The songstress similarly plans to commemorate her 25-year journey in the industry with a series of events, culminating in a concert later this year.