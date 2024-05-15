Featured

Actors Guild of Nigeria bans unauthorised pictures, video recordings at Jnr Pope’s burial

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 11:41

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has prohibited unauthorized photography and video recordings at Jnr Pope’s burial ceremony.

The late actor died on 10 April while on the set of ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke.

In a recent Instagram post, Emeka Rollas, the AGN president, announced that the guild has designated 30 representatives from five states (Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu) to participate in Junior Pope’s funeral arrangements.

The statement partly read: “In preparation for the burial of our departed colleague Jnr Pope, we have appointed 30 representatives from each of these five state chapters: Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu. A conveying bus with the official T-shirts for each state chapter has been arranged.

“If you are in any of the mentioned states, please contact the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in the respective state chapter. For those who want to go independently, please contact us for your T-shirts.”

He also emphasized that members of the press and bloggers intending to cover the event must obtain accreditation from Junior Pope’s family prior to the ceremony.

“It’s a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria; therefore, we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording, not by the official photographers at the proceedings of our departed colleague’s final journey. The family must accredit all press/bloggers.

“Special thanks to Peter Aniekwe Udogalanya, Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency; Maureen Gwacham, member representing Oyi and Ayamelum Federal constituency; Peter Ilfeanyi Uzokwe, member representing Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo constituency at the House of Representatives; Chief Kenneth Ifekudu [Agbalanze]; and, of course, Lady Ada Anene [Ada Ozubulu], for all the support.”

The family had in April announced the burial arrangement for the late actor.

The funeral proceedings commenced on April 23 with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

Another requiem mass was held at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu on Monday, May 13.

Tributes and a candlelight event took place at Amadeo Event Center in Enugu on May Tuesday, May 14.

A wake will be held at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State on Thursday, May 16.

The interment will follow the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, on Friday, May 17. A final thanksgiving mass is planned for Sunday, May 19, at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu.