Developing Women for Mobilisation celebrates 42nd anniversary

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 16:58

The Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM), formerly 31st December Women’s Movement, has celebrated its 42nd anniversary for its work in empowering Ghanaian women and advocating for gender equality.

The DWM in a statement pledged its commitment in advancing the rights and opportunities of women everywhere, saying "Our journey has been marked by resilience, determination, and the unwavering support of our dedicated members, partners, and supporters."

The statement further added that "As we reflect on our achievements, we remain committed to advancing the rights and opportunities of women everywhere."

Since its inception in 1982, DWM has been at the forefront of driving positive change in communities across the nation. Through a wide range of programs and initiatives, DWM has worked tirelessly to uplift women, provide them with resources and opportunities, and amplify their voices in decision-making processes.

Over the past 42 years, DWM has achieved numerous milestones in its mission to promote gender equality and women's rights. From providing education and vocational training to advocating for policy reforms and challenging societal norms, DWM has been a catalyst for progress and social change.

DWM has been working to provide women with the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive and to challenge the systems and structures that perpetuate gender inequality.

DWM used the 42nd anniversary to celebrate its members for the dedication and resilience over the years, saying "To our members, well-wishers, supporters and partners we say Ayekoo, and we thank you once again for your solid support for over forty years."