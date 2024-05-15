Featured

Black Starlets humble Cote d'Ivoire 5-1

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 19:29

Ghana's Black Starlets kicked off their West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign in spectacular fashion, utterly dominating Cote d'Ivoire with a commanding 5-1 victory at the University of Ghana stadium.

Advertisement

From the opening whistle, the Black Starlets asserted their authority on the game, orchestrating wave after wave of attacking play that left their Ivorian counterparts struggling to keep pace.

The goal fest commenced in the 27th minute, as Joseph Narbi showcased his clinical finishing with a brace in the first half, igniting a flurry of excitement among the fans.

Narbi's opening volley set the tone for Ghana's relentless assault, with his second goal coming just before halftime, leaving the Ivorian defense in disarray.

The Black Starlets entered the break with heads held high, buoyed by their commanding lead and eager to further assert their dominance in the second half.

The onslaught continued unabated after the interval, with Godfred Sarpong extending Ghana's advantage with a sublime volley early in the second half.

Despite a brief resurgence from Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana remained resolute, swiftly restoring their three-goal cushion with a header from Harve Gbafa off a Benjamin Tsevanyo corner kick.

As the match drew to a close, Ghana sealed their emphatic victory in style, with Mark Kagawa unleashing a magnificent curler to cap off a sensational performance and secure a perfect start to the tournament.

The Black Starlets' scorching display not only thrilled the fans but also ignited the stadium with an electrifying atmosphere, as each goal was met with roars of delight and admiration for the team's blistering form.