Narbi wins Man-of-the-Match award

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 19:25

Joseph Narbi emerged as the standout performer and deserved recipient of the Man-of-the-Match award in Ghana's WAFU Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers clash against Cote d'Ivoire at the University of Ghana stadium.

The young sensation left an indelible mark on the game with a scintillating performance that showcased his immense talent and composure on the field.

Narbi's heroics began in the 27th minute when he broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, setting the tone for Ghana's dominant display.

Undeterred by the opposition, Narbi continued to mesmerize spectators with his skill and tenacity, adding a second goal to his tally just before halftime to further solidify Ghana's advantage.

His remarkable contributions not only bolstered Ghana's attacking prowess but also demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion on the big stage.

After the break, Narbi's influence on the game remained undiminished as he maintained his relentless pursuit of excellence, constantly posing a threat to the Ivorian defense with his pace and precision.

His exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, as the organisers rightfully bestowed upon him the title of Man-of-the-Match in recognition of his stellar contributions to Ghana's triumph.