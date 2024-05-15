Featured

Ghanaian professional golfers prepare for PGA Masters

Graphic Online Sports News May - 15 - 2024 , 18:07

Professional golfers across Ghana are gearing up for the upcoming PGA Masters, the second flagship tournament in the PGA Ghana's "Road to Damang" series.

Following the successful Golden Classic qualifiers at Tema's Centre of the World Golf Course, the PGA Ghana leadership has scheduled the PGA Masters for June 6-8, 2024, at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

This tournament plays a crucial role in selecting the 22 players who will represent Ghana at the 2024 PGA Open. With the Asantehene Open also happening in June, where a top-10 ranking on the PGA Ghana order of merit grants exemption from pre-qualifying, the PGA Masters becomes vital for both players inside and outside the top 10.

The stakes are high, and stakeholders anticipate fierce competition and strong performances from the golfers.

Ghana's top players, including Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barni, Augustine Manasseh, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Emos Korblah, and Brave Mensah, are all expected to participate. The emergence of young talent within the professional ranks also raises the possibility of a surprise during the three-day event.

Alhaji Ahmed Padori, Director of Operations for PGA Ghana, spoke from his UK base at the Panshanger Golf Complex after a session with members of the Akwaaba Society. He anticipates a challenging and competitive tournament.

"News from Ghana suggests golfers are intensifying their training for the competition," Padori said. "I can only hope the level continues to improve, as we've seen in past events."