"Yes, it is possible you will be the President of Ghana," Yagbonwura tells Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 21:42

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, has expressed his belief that Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is on the path to becoming the President of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, currently on a nationwide tour to engage with communities and key stakeholders, visited the Savannah Region as part of his itinerary.

During a meeting with the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs in Damongo on Wednesday, the Yagbonwura, who also serves as the President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, shared his optimistic outlook regarding Dr. Bawumia's political future. He stated, "It is possible" for Dr. Bawumia to become the President of Ghana.

The sentiment was conveyed through a speech read by the Kpembewura on behalf of the Overlord, drawing inspiration from Dr. Bawumia's campaign slogan. "This is from the Overlord to you," remarked the Kpembewura. "You say it is possible: yes, it is possible that you will be the President of Ghana."

Additionally, the Yagbonwura expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his significant contributions to the development of Gonjaland. He acknowledged Dr. Bawumia as an illustrious son of the Gonja Kingdom, recognizing his role in fostering development and strengthening the relationship with the Kingdom.

"You are my son, and consider yourself as a son of Gonjaland. May your dreams be fulfilled," the Yagbonwura told Dr. Bawumia.

The Yagbonwura also commended Dr. Bawumia for his support and contributions towards his recent first anniversary as Yagbonwura, extending gratitude to the public for their contributions to the successful celebration.

As a token of appreciation, the Yagbonwura presented a symbolic smock to Dr. Bawumia, symbolizing his support and contributions to Gonjaland.