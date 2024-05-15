Featured

Lil Win quits race for Parliamentary seat, cites financial challenges

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 10:47

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win says he has resigned from contesting the parliamentary seat of Afigya Kwabre South constituency in the Ashanti region due to financial constraints.

The actor, who is gearing up for the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana this Friday was the centre of discussion when he announced in August last year that he was contesting for the seat following numerous calls from the traditional leaders and constituents who have been expressing confidence in his abilities to represent the constituency.

However, Lil Win says he is no more interested in the seat which presently has the New Patriotic Party’s William Owuraku Aidoo as Member of Parliament.

In a recent interview on Daybreak Hitz, Lil Wan revealed the need for substantial funding to run a successful campaign which he doesn’t have at the moment.

As such, he is going to prepare and come back strongly in 2028 to run as an independent candidate.

The actor explained his decision pf going independent by highlighting his friendship with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDC), making it difficult for him to choose just one party.

“I am no longer contesting… I will contest in the next four years… I am waiting for that. I am going independent. Likewise, I can’t join a political party because I love both parties and have friends everywhere,” he said.