Next article: Nigerians excited over Harry and Meghan's planned visit

Nigeria’s music industry has never been peaceful since I joined, I love the chaos – Davido

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 13:03

Famous Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that the Nigerian music industry has never been peaceful since he joined.

Advertisement

Davido however stated he loves the chaos in the industry.

On his X handle on Sunday, April 28, the singer wrote: “Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax.”

The DMW boss has previously alleged that some of his colleagues in the music industry are ganging up against him.

“Me vs the industry! Love it!,” he wrote via X in 2022.

Davido announced his entry into the Nigerian music industry with ‘Back When’ and ‘Dami Duro’ the lead singles from his debut studio album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012).

Since then, he has risen to be one of the three leaders of the new school Afrobeats, alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Davido has stated in several interviews that he does not have a cordial relationship with Wizkid and Burna Boy.