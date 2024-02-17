Next article: Music seems to be the wrong profession for me, says Davido

Let’s not blame politicians for our woes, many Ghanaians have a lazy mindset -Shatta Wale

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2024 , 17:52

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale says politicians always take the bullet for the suffering of the mases when the youth should equally be blamed for having a lazy mindset to taking and exploring opportunities.

Shatta Wale explained there are many opportunities in areas such as Construction that the youth have shunned when there’s lot of money there.

"Sometimes, when we blame the politicians, I laugh. Politicians are doing everything they can to work as politicians. It's just that when you're lazy in your mind and you don't know how to take advantage of opportunities yourself, you will always be talking about politicians," he said.

"Politicians are like cartels with how they run things. It's not that they're disrespecting the people; they promise, and you vote for them. But when they go to the white man and take money from them, the white man thinks that they will use it to provide jobs for the youth. They don't know that the politician will take that money and give it to cheap labour, those from the rural areas.

"They know that those who went to tertiary institutions will not apply. Our politicians have realized that the youth want flashy things and to wear suits. They don't want to go into construction. But there's a lot of money in construction," he said in a recent interview with 3 Music.

Shatta Wale also advised the youth to be more proactive and creative and stop waiting for the government to provide solutions to their unending problems. (Read also Don’t sleep with men for jobs, you lose dignity- Nana Aba to young ladies)

Shatta Wale, who is known for a number of popular songs including Ayoo, Dancehall King, Taking Over, 1 Don, Already is currently promoting his Konekt album.