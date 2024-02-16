Don’t sleep with men for jobs, you lose dignity- Nana Aba to young ladies

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is advising young women to desist from the temptation of exchanging their bodies for jobs since it reduces their dignity and self-respect.

In an interview with 3 Music TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, who is the initiator for Women of Valour conference pointed out that the happening is a means by which men take advantage and exploit vulnerable women.

“It's just that some men think that is how they can exhibit power…If you are a young girl and you are caught up in that situation, I’ll say to you, do not have sex with a man,” the broadcast journalist said.

“One girl told me if ‘I have sex with a man it's not written on my forehead, nobody will know’. Yes, but it is your dignity. If you want to have sex with a man, have sex with a man but not because there is an opportunity at stake, that is your self-esteem gone,” she added.

Nana Aba disclosed that she has never found herself in such a situation but confident it is in the interest of any woman to not risk it. (Read also Silence is the best answer, Lil Win responds to Martha Ankomah's law suit)

Addressing the tendency to blame young ladies, who are mostly the victims, she said, “It is not their fault…if you say watch ‘how you carry yourself’ then you are apportioning some blame to the young women. “There is an insane man who thinks that ‘this girl, even though she is competent, I must get into her pants before she gets the job.’ So it is not the young woman's fault,” she said.

Nana Aba Anamoah believes it is completely fine if women decide to have mutual sex, however, they should never do it because there is an opportunity at stake.

“Of course, you will be confronted with so many challenges that at that point you need the job and the money…However, I want to tell every young woman that exchanging sex for a job is not the way to go,” she said.