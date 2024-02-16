Silence is the best answer, Lil Win responds to Martha Ankomah's law suit

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 16 - 2024 , 10:51

It appears popular actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win is not bothered by the legal action taken by fellow actor, Martha Ankomah against him.

Yesterday, the news of Martha suing Lil Win for defamation and demanding Gh¢5 million compensation in addition to other damages went viral.

While fans of Lil Win have been expecting to hear his response to the suit, the actor has rather been using his social media pages to drop subtle responses since afternoon of yesterday.

In a post this morning, Lil Win seems not ready to publicly comment on the issue.

“Silence is the best answer”, he wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately for Lil Win, the said post has courted anger among his followers who are slamming him for his sour comments against Martha.

Some also teased him for making unnecessary posts about the legal suit when he should apologise for wronging a fellow actor.

Actress Martha Ankomah took a legal action against fellow Lil Win by suing him for defamation and demanding a Gh¢5 million compensation in addition to other damages.

In a writ of summons filed on February 14, 2024, Martha Ankomah claims that the statement by Lil Win had caused harm to her reputation and the brand, GTP.

Martha Ankomah is insisting that Lil Win falsely accused her of expressing disdain towards Kumawood actors, by refusing to collaborate with Kumawood actors due to their perceived lack of quality story lines.

During a recent radio interview on Accra-based, Accra FM, Martha Ankomah expressed her disinterest in collaborating with individuals from Kumawood and mentioned witchcraft story lines as one of her disinterests.

While she acknowledged enjoying Kumawood movies in the past, she emphasised that the portrayal of witchcraft no longer appealed to her.

Lil Win, responded and criticised Martha Ankomah for her statement.

It is from the response of Lil Win that Martha Ankomah considers as defamatory and has instituted the legal action.