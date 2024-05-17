Featured

Be accurate information dissemination ambassadors - Chief of Staff charges African media

Delali Sika May - 17 - 2024 , 12:49

Integrity in the practice of journalism is key to promoting a healthy information ecosystem, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has said.

“The press, which is considered as the fourth estate of the realm, constitutes a segment of society that has an indirect but influential role in political systems under democracies,” she said.

The Chief of Staff added that the role of the media was more expansive as it went beyond public education. “In recent times, most nations have had to grapple with the adverse effects of disinformation and misinformation, which may either be spearheaded or oxygenated by some media organisations," Mrs Osei-Opare said at the ongoing third African Media Convention in Accra yesterday.

She charged the media to be ambassadors of timely and accurate dissemination of information in safeguarding socio-economic development across the African continent.

The convention brought together representatives from African Union member states, policymakers, heads of state institutions and traditional leaders to brainstorm the challenges, opportunities and the gaps within the media fraternity.

Others were journalists, bloggers, students, ministers of state, Members of Parliament and persons from academia, among others. On the theme: "Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Environmental Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape”, the Chief of Staff noted that it was not only timely, but also pivotal in shaping the future of the continent's media landscape.

Mrs Osei-Opare stated that in the area of climate change, journalists played a crucial role in countering false narratives on climate change and environmental crises through proactive, accurate and objective reporting.

She explained that the media had a special duty to reflect on the exercise of journalism and freedom of expression amid the global environmental crisis. “It is noteworthy that climate change denials have become increasingly untenable in the face of escalating environmental catastrophes occasioned by human activities.

“The media has a responsibility to keep everyone informed about the adverse effects of human activities and, ultimately, the protection of our environment. The media can also be used to influence public opinion on environmental issues, which could positively impact the larger society,” Mrs Osei-Opare stated.

Consequently, she urged policymakers, international organisations, media practitioners and other representatives of the African States present in Accra for the convention to use the occasion to highlight the importance of reliable and accurate information in addressing environmental crises, particularly climate change, and its disproportionate impact on Africa.

“We must equally use the occasion to deliberate on sustainability of media practice in Africa as well as raise awareness regarding threats faced by journalists and communication workers reporting on the environment,” she stated.

In goodwill messages, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, underscored the role of the media as the cornerstone of an informed citizenry.

"In Ghana, we have made significant strides in promoting media freedom and we remain committed to safeguarding this fundamental pillar of democracy," the President said. He said a free and independent media played a vital role in a democratic society, as it fostered accountability and transparency in governance.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed the need for the media to be innovative in a digital age. Through innovation, the President added, the media could reach wider audiences, tell compelling stories and provide real-time, accurate information to the citizens.

The Vice-President said Ghana stood resolute in its dedication to fostering an environment where journalists could perform their duties without interference, fear or favour. Dr Bawumia added that the commitment was evident in the policies and actions of the government that supported media independence and protected journalists' rights.

The Vice-President commended the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for its unwavering role as a watchdog and for holding the government accountable and ensuring transparency.

For her part, the Minister designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said journalists, continued to shine a light on corruption, injustice and human rights abuses even at great personal risk.

“They amplify the voices of the marginalised, hold the powerful accountable and inspire action towards a better world,” she said, adding that “as we celebrate the indispensable role of the media, we must also acknowledge the formidable