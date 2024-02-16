Next article: Artistes don’t do hip life music because streaming platforms don’t have a category for it — Okyeame Kwame

Akple festival excited about growing bigger

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 16 - 2024 , 09:57

The much-anticipated food party, Akple Festival, comes off on Ghana's Independence Day, 6th March 2024, at the forecourt of the State House.

The festival, which usually takes place at Mmofra Place, moves to a new location, the State House, to cater for the growing numbers. With each passing year, the festival has grown in popularity, drawing visitors from far and wide who come to experience the magic of Akple firsthand.

Akple Festival is a Ghanaian food party which started in 2020 to celebrate local staple foods in Ghana. The celebration has had over 50 food vendors display varieties of food with Akple being the main dish. Other food contenders are Banku, Ga Kormi or kenkey, Tuozaafi with different accompaniments like Ademe soup, Okro stew or soup and others to celebrate the significance of eating homegrown foods.

As the anticipation mounts for this year's festival, organizers are buzzing with excitement as they prepare for what promises to be the biggest celebration yet.

The theme for this year, 'Live the Culture', drums home the message of celebrating what we know as the rich Ghanaian heritage, food, music, dance and art. Cultural performances hitherto were limited to the Volta Region. This year, performances will not only be borborbor but will cut across all the tribes in Ghana projecting the diverse rich cultural tapestry of Ghana.

The festival which starts at 11 am will see performances from Adaha Dance Band, Kwampa Music, DJ Sleek and more.

The 4th edition of the food festival has generated positive reactions as fans have expressed joy that the festival is moving to a new and bigger venue. This move also means, there will be an expected increase in the number of vendors and more attendees.

According to Brand with Echiri, organizers of the event, there will be a lot of surprises and giveaways to put smiles on the faces of attendees as it celebrates five years of its establishment. The festival will also create an eco-friendly environment with less use of plastics. It also intends to go cashless; all tickets will be purchased electronically including transactions on the event grounds.

Akple festival is sponsored by Everpack Ghana Ltd., and Kasapreko Company Limited and supported by Pluzz FM, GBC, Asaase Radio, Unique FM, and Ameyaw Debrah