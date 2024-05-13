Next article: Tiwa Savage: I always wanted to be an actor

VIDEO: Stevie Wonder is officially a Ghanaian citizen

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News May - 13 - 2024 , 12:55

Renowned American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder has officially become a Ghanaian citizen after taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship at a ceremony held on Monday, May 13, at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The event marks Stevie Wonder's official integration into Ghanaian society, a move celebrated by many.

It comes three years after he announced his decision to move to Ghana.

The singer, known for "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You," cited political turmoil in the US as a reason for leaving.

“I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”

Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”

“I am,” replied the singer. He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”

Mr. Kow Essuman, legal counsel to President Akufo-Addo, took to social media to congratulate the celebrated musician on his new status as a Ghanaian citizen.

"Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian. He has just taken the Oath of Allegiance and received the Certificate of Citizenship by Registration at Jubilee House. Congratulations, Sir, and welcome to Ghana," Essuman posted.

Coinciding with this momentous occasion, Stevie Wonder also celebrated his 74th birthday on the same day, having been born on Saturday, May 13, 1950.

President Akufo-Addo has conferred Ghanaian citizenship status on renowned American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder.



Stevie Wonder, who is in Ghana with his family, will hold dual citizenship of both America and Ghana.



At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, Stevie Wonder expressed his delight at the honour done him.

Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, is globally renowned as a multifaceted artist, excelling as a singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer.

His influence spans across various music genres, including R&B, pop, soul, gospel, funk, and jazz, making him a true pioneer in the music industry.

Wonder, a Michigan native, learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961. Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards and has been nominated 74 times.