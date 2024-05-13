Featured

ThePrin6: Ghana’s music industry is survival of the fittest

May - 13 - 2024

As an emerging artiste, Prince Amponsah known by the stage name ThePrin6 is not happy about the trend of artistes like himself struggling to earn attention.

According to him, a number of young artistes have been forced to ‘prematurely’ bid farewell to their music ambitions for the lack of structures in the industry to support their works.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, ThePrin6, who is currently promoting his latest single, Ohemaa, admitted that it has been no child’s play to get support for his music, describing Ghana’s music industry as ‘survival of the fittest”.

“For the past years, I have been doing active music but I can say that I haven’t gotten much support because there are no structures to ensure that for emerging artistes.

“Ghana’s industry is for the survival of the fittest. You just have to do anything and do anyhow to survive. If you are lucky to get a record label to invest in your works, it makes things easier.

“But we all know the investment in music talents is very low in Ghana. This is really killing many talents and to survive, many have been forced to follow the trends by being controversial to get attention.

“That shouldn’t be the case. There should be a system where new artistes periodically get the spotlight. Is it not surprising that in Ghana, we can have particular artistes and names reigning for long? Are we saying we don’t have equally good and young talents to front the industry at particular times?”he said.

Currently,ThePrin6, who describes himself as an Afrobeats artiste, is promoting his latest song Ohemaa produced by Deelaw.

On the song, he says he is always ready to love and cherish his partner since she is the queen of his heart.

Ohemaa comes after a number of songs including Be My Own and Ginger.

ThePrin6 hails from Kyempo in Asante Akyem and Kwahu Pepease, but was raised in Accra. He had his basic education at Mount Olives Baptist School and secondary education at Yilo Krobo Senior High School and Calvert Senior High School. He holds a degree in Graphic Designing from IPMC.

He told Graphic Showbiz that he looks up to the likes of Samini and Kwabena Kwabena.

“I was inspired to get into music by my love for storytelling and connecting with people through melodies and lyrics,” he said.