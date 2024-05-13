Featured

Mother’s Day celebration: The Mirror honours Hollistar Duah-Yentumi

Gloria Apprey May - 13 - 2024 , 10:24

The Managing Director of the SIC Insurance PLC, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, has been honoured as The Mirror Model Mother for the year 2024.

The honour was bestowed on her yesterday during The Mirror’s Mother’s Day event at the Oak Plaza Hotel on the Spintex Road, Accra, with over 400 guests in attendance.

Ms Duah-Yentumi was selected out of 100 other women after careful screening, ultimately recognised as embodying maternal excellence and professional achievement. Parts of her citation read:

“Her journey from her education at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law to her advanced studies in Law at the University of Maryland, USA, and professional contributions across continents reflects her commitment to excellence and leadership.

“Ms Duah-Yentumi’s legal and managerial expertise have profoundly impacted the institutions she has served, demonstrating a level of professionalism that inspires both her peers and the next generation.

“Combining her professional life, she is also a devoted mother to twin daughters and a partner in a supportive marriage. “All these attributes and more make her the perfect symbol of a Model Mother; one who is resilient, hardworking, kind and the essence of modern-day motherhood, balancing a career, family and personal life”.

Addressing guests in her acceptance speech, Ms Duah-Yentumi, who is taking over the baton from last year’s Model Mothers, musicians, Tagoe Sisters, remarked: “I accept this honour and reaffirm my commitment to honour mothers everywhere, engage in more charitable works, and to carry the title with dignity”.

In honour of mothers everywhere, she said: “As we celebrate Mother’s Day, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all mothers for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices. In a world filled with distractions and demands, it is easy to lose sight of the importance of family and the role of mothers in shaping the next generation. I urge mothers to prioritise their families, to be actively involved in their children's lives and to lead by example”.

Other highlights of the event were raffle draws and complimentary gifts from sponsors, namely Woodin, Ghandour Cosmetics, SIC Insurance PLC and GOIL PLC.

Success of the event

The Mirror once again outdid themselves, chalking another big success. Thrilling the guests were gospel singers, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who performed a wide selection of their uplifting music.

The event saw in attendance an array of gorgeous and classy women with their families who gathered to honour their mothers and mother figures. There was more than enough to eat and drink at the buffet lunch, which featured mouth-watering local and international dishes and desserts.

Setting the tone for the event was the Assistant Editor of The Mirror, Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah, who welcomed the guests. “As The Mirror Brand, we honour your reflection — a radiant image of kindness, patience and generosity. We recognise the countless hours you spend nurturing, guiding and inspiring your loved ones,” she said.

Mrs Quansah added: “On this special day, we say thank you for being the heart of the family, for being a constant source of support and showing us unconditional love. Happy Mothers’ Day”.

This was followed by live band performances before a selection of songs from the guest artistes.

Guests’ experiences

An excited guest, Sophia Benson, said she was moved to tears during the event as her family celebrated her in grand style, with a bouquet of flowers and cake as she enjoyed the heartwarming tunes from Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Another guest, Dorothy Agyemang, said she was thrilled to meet the Model Mother, Ms Duah-Yentumi. The partner for this year's event was Oak Plaza Hotel.