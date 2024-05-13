Featured

Africa's prosperity hinges on strategic infrastructure investment - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Kweku Zurek May - 13 - 2024 , 11:34

The Founder and Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has highlighted the pivotal role of infrastructure investment in driving Africa's prosperity.

Speaking at the official launch of the third edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra on Monday (13 May), Mr. Otchere-Darko underscored the importance of making strategic decisions to unlock Africa's socio-economic growth.

"Investing in infrastructure now is crucial for unleashing Africa's potential," he remarked, envisioning the continent's trajectory over the next two decades if such decisions are made wisely. Otchere-Darko pointed out that despite Africa's vast potential, its infrastructure deficit remains a significant obstacle.

He stressed that the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) hinges on key enablers such as energy, water, research and development, ICT, transport and logistics, and the digital economy.

The upcoming 2025 edition of the APD will be co-organized by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the Office of the President.

The APDserve as a dedicated platform for Africa's private sector to convene, network, and make critical decisions aimed at accelerating the continent's development.

Held annually in Accra, the APD uniquely brings together African leaders from various sectors to drive the implementation of initiatives within the AfCFTA trade bloc and shape actionable agendas for Africa's economic integration.

The event focuses on addressing the continent's key challenges, advancing industrialization priorities, and catalyzing commercial and infrastructural interventions to realize the vision of an Africa Beyond Aid.