Featured

Meet Hollistar Duah-Yentumi •Lawyer, Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC and Model Mother

Hadiza Nuhu-Billa Quansah and Efia Akese Life May - 13 - 2024 , 14:30

In 2019, The Mirror brand of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd launched the Model Mother campaign, aiming to honour an exemplary mother with both national and international appeal every Mother’s Day.

Advertisement

The campaign also aimed to foster appreciation for mothers in a unique way, promoting the values of good motherhood in society.

Over the past five years, the brand has celebrated outstanding women for their remarkable contributions as "mothers and mother figures" in society.

Tomorrow (May 12), at the Oak Plaza Hotel on Spintex Road in Accra, The Mirror will host its annual Mother’s Day buffet lunch.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of this year’s Model Mother, recognising the efforts of mothers in nurturing and raising children.

In anticipation of this event, The Mirror team (TM) had the opportunity to sit with Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, a lawyer and the Managing Director of SIC Insurance Plc. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

TM: Can you tell our readers and viewers about yourself?



Hollistar: Certainly. I am the eldest of four children born to Dr and Mrs Duah–Yentumi. Both my parents were educators, with my father starting his career as a lecturer at the University of Ghana and my mother teaching at the University Primary School.

She was full of praise of her parents Dr and Mrs Duah-Yentumi for their guidance and support in her personal and professional life

I had my early education at University Primary School and later attended Achimota School for both my “A” and “O” levels. Afterwards, I pursued a Diploma in Journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and continued my studies in Law and Political Science at the University of Ghana. Following that, I obtained my professional law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Bar in October 2004. My career journey has taken me through various roles, including corporate practice and positions with organisations such as United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank Ghana Limited. I then left the shores of Ghana to the University of Maryland Francis Carey King Law School where I did my Master of Laws (LLM). I practised a while in Canada and then came back home and did a bit with Morgan Bowers, a law firm. I worked briefly with Yellow Star Microfinance and then, sometime in 2018, I was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC).

Six months into the DIC, there was a merger between the DIC and the then State Enterprises Commission and that became the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) where I was appointed as the General Manager for Operations. Earlier this year, I was appointed as the Managing Director of the SIC Insurance PLC.



Ms Duah-Yentumi with her husband, Mr Isaac Antwi and their daughters

TM: How was it when you were growing up? Can you recount some of your childhood memories?

Hollistar: Growing up in a household led by two educators meant that discipline and high expectations were the norm. My parents instilled in us a strong sense of responsibility and accountability from a young age. I vividly recall the structured environment of our home, where both my parents were actively involved in shaping our upbringing. There was no room for leniency; whether we excelled or erred, both parents were equally involved in guiding us. This upbringing, while challenging at times, laid a solid foundation for the values and principles that guide me today.



TM: How are you balancing your professional life with family? What’s a typical day as a Managing Director, mother, and wife?

Hollistar: Balancing my professional responsibilities with family life is undoubtedly a juggling act. With twin daughters who recently turned four, my days are filled with a mix of work commitments and family obligations. Planning and prioritising are essential in managing both aspects of my life effectively. I am fortunate to have a strong support system, particularly from my parents who play an invaluable role in helping me navigate the demands of motherhood and career. Despite the challenges, I make it a priority to be present for my family and ensure that they receive the attention and care they deserve.



Ms Duah-Yentumi (4th from left) with family and friends at the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards

TM: You speak about your parents with delight. What kind of parent do you also want to be for your girls?

Hollistar: My upbringing has greatly influenced the type of parent I aspire to be for my daughters. While I cherish the close bond I share with my girls, I am also committed to instilling in them the values of discipline, responsibility and resilience. Despite their young age, I believe in setting clear boundaries and expectations, much like my parents did with me. I want to equip them with the tools they need to navigate life confidently and make meaningful contributions to society.



TM: You have been at SIC for four months; how do you find the new environment?

Hollistar: My experience at SIC has been both challenging and rewarding. Transitioning from a policy-oriented background to a target-driven and revenue-generating environment presented its own set of challenges. However, I have been fortunate to work alongside a dedicated team who have been instrumental in facilitating my integration into the organisation. While there are areas for improvement, I am optimistic about the future and committed to driving positive change within the company.



Ms Duah-Yentumi (2nd from right) with her parents and siblings at her parents 40th wedding anniversary dinner

TM: You have a solid professional background having worked in different industries. What would you tell any young person aspiring to be like you?

Hollistar: My journey has been characterised by hard work, dedication, and a willingness to step out of my comfort zone. I would encourage any young person aspiring to achieve similar success to embrace challenges and seize growth opportunities. The key is to remain adaptable, continuously seek knowledge and never be afraid to pursue new avenues. By cultivating a strong work ethic and a passion for learning, you can position yourself for success and make a meaningful impact in your chosen field.

Ms Duah-Yentumi is a mother and career woman who has experiences across sectors. Picture: Elvis Nii Noi Dowuona

TM: What is your message to mothers as we mark Mother’s Day this weekend?

Hollistar: As we celebrate Mother’s Day, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all mothers for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices. In a world filled with distractions and demands, it is easy to lose sight of the importance of family and the role of mothers in shaping the next generation. I urge mothers to prioritise their families, to be actively involved in their children’s lives and to lead by example. Your love, guidance and support are invaluable, and I encourage you to cherish every moment spent with your loved ones. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there!