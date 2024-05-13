Featured

Don’t believe every story about me – Safo Newman

Akokoa singer, Safo Newman has expressed his displeasure at what he describes as fabricated stories about his person.

Speaking on Asempa Showbiz recently, the budding singer said those who don’t see anything right with him just want to use him to trend and bring traffic to their pages by writing false stories about him.

He noted that ever since he stepped into the spotlight, there have been many misleading headlines about him.

“l always say that people want to do anything just to trend, don’t believe any story you see. Bloggers normally create a headline just to get traffic for them. I want to urge the media to make sure they are writing the exact and fair captions for their stories in order not to cause damage,” he stated.

In a recent social media post, controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, expressed disappointment with how the management and handlers of Safo Newman are not investing in his looks.

He noted that it would have been great for Safo Newman’s team to build his image and appearance before going all out to promote his music.

Safo, who is a teacher at Cosmos Basic School in Accra rose to fame in 2023 with his song, Akokoa/.

He has been praised for his lyrical prowess and his fusion of contemporary and traditional music styles.

The artiste is currently working on some new projects that he hopes will positively impact the music space.