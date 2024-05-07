Safo Newman’s handlers should work on his looks- Shatta Wale



Controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has expressed disappointment with how the management and handlers of fast rising artiste and Akokoa singer, Safo Newman are not investing in his looks.

In a video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the On God hitmaker noted that it would have been better for Safo Newman’s team to build his image and appearance before going all out to promote his music.

Hear him, “They say there’s this new guy, Safo Newman and I expect the management or those who discovered him to be sensible to take responsibility for his rebranding before sending him out there.

“But that is not the case, they will just let him wear some hat and take him rounds for interviews.”

Safo Newman gained huge attention for his debut "Akokoa" song last year, getting recognition and big ups from top artistes like Sarkodie.

Interestingly, while many of his admirers have fallen in love with his music, it, however, seems he is far from winning the hearts of people with his looks.

For critics, his appearance lacks the “showbiz touch” and needs to up his game in that regard, perhaps giving credence to Shatta Wale’s concerns.

Interestingly, since he hit the limelight, not a day has gone by without Safo Newman donning a beanie, a small close-fitting hat.

His love for this type of hat has become inseparable from his identity.

Telling the story behind his choice of headwear, Safo Newman told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview that wearing a beanie was a symbol of gratitude to a benefactor whose unwavering support had been instrumental in his music journey. (Related article: Here’s why Safo Newman wears a Beanie)