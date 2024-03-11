Here’s why Safo Newman wears a Beanie

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 10:58

Without any warning, Safo Newman just dropped on the music scene with his single, Akokoa, late last year and started trending like no man’s business on social media, accumulating a substantial number of streams across various platforms.

Advertisement

Since he hit the limelight, not a day has gone by without Safo Newman donning a beanie, a small close-fitting hat.

His love for this type of hat has become inseparable from his identity. (I'm unfazed by social media trolls - Safo Newman )

Telling the story behind his choice of headwear, Safo Newman told Graphic Showbiz that wearing a beanie was a symbol of gratitude to a benefactor whose unwavering support had been instrumental in his music journey.

Contrary to what people perceived as a fashion statement, he said wearing it was just his way of showing appreciation to a mentor figure who had provided him with financial support from the start of his music career in 2019.

Advertisement

He said although the person who always sported a beanie was a total stranger, he had consistently provided both financial support and emotional encouragement to him.

"My beanie is a tribute to the person who believed in me from the onset. He's been like a father to me, guiding my music aspirations with his unwavering support, despite not being a blood relation. Until recently, I had never met him in person; but prior to that, he was always getting in touch and providing the assistance I needed. He is not based in Ghana but makes it a point to support me like someone who has known me all his life.

“He always wears a beanie too, and that influenced my choice of headwear. Each time I wear one of the beanies he gifted me, it is my token of appreciation and a reminder of his generosity. That is how best I can pay homage to the person who believed in me before others did,” he told Graphic Showbiz.