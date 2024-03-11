Graphic Showbiz Logo

Here’s why Safo Newman wears a Beanie
Edith Mensah Showbiz News

Without any warning, Safo Newman just dropped on the music scene with his single, Akokoa, late last year and started trending like no man’s business on social media, accumulating a substantial number of streams across various platforms.

Since he hit the limelight, not a day has gone by without Safo Newman donning a beanie, a small close-fitting hat.

His love for this type of hat has become inseparable from his identity. (I'm unfazed by social media trolls - Safo Newman )

Telling the story behind his choice of headwear, Safo Newman told Graphic Showbiz that wearing a beanie was a symbol of gratitude to a benefactor whose unwavering support had been instrumental in his music journey.

Contrary to what people perceived as a fashion statement, he said wearing it was just his way of showing appreciation to a mentor figure who had provided him with financial support from the start of his music career in 2019.

He said although the person who always sported a beanie was a total stranger, he had consistently provided both financial support and emotional encouragement to him.

 "My beanie is a tribute to the person who believed in me from the onset. He's been like a father to me, guiding my music aspirations with his unwavering support, despite not being a blood relation. Until recently, I had never met him in person; but prior to that, he was always getting in touch and providing the assistance I needed. He is not based in Ghana but makes it a point to support me like someone who has known me all his life.

“He always wears a beanie too, and that influenced my choice of headwear. Each time I wear one of the beanies he gifted me, it is my token of appreciation and a reminder of his generosity. That is how best I can pay homage to the person who believed in me before others did,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

