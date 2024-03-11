(VIDEO) What gospel singer MOGmusic said about LGBTQ and the public backlash

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 13:41

Gospel singer, MOGmusic is certainly not in the good books of many of his admirers who have been persistent in their criticisms of him for his neutral stance on LGBTQ.

Advertisement

On UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, MOGmusic refused to comment on discussions on LGBTQ when the hostess, MzGee raised the subject.

Even though a number of panelists including rapper Okyeame had offered their views by condemning it, MOG chose to go silent on the matter with the excuse of “pleading the fifth”.

In his words, “This issue, I wouldn’t want to comment because of the kind of job that I do so I plead the fifth.

“I’m saying this to protect my brand and image because if I say for, people will talk and if I say against, people will still talk,” he said.

Advertisement

When MzGee pushed further to have his view to “stand for something”, MOGmusic replied, “Yes, I know but in my private caucus, I can speak about this matter so I plead the fifth,” he stated.

Well, the gospel singer has been heavily critcised for not out rightly condemning the practice but choosing to protect his image and the brand at the expense of his Christian faith.

Watch video below: