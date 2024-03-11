Next article: (VIDEO) What gospel singer MOGmusic said about LGBTQ and the public backlash

Banquet of Worship founder calls for peaceful election

Jemima Okang Addae Showbiz News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 15:34

The founder of Banquet of Worship, Pastor Kojo Oteng, has appealed to Ghanaians particularly politicians to prioritise peace before, during and after the upcoming December general elections.

Advertisement

He said every Ghana must be interested in the country's national unity, stating that despite diverse political and ethnic affiliations, all Ghanaians share a common identity.

“Man, wife, children can belong to different sectors but at the end of the day, we are still Ghanaians. And that is the most important thing. We pray that in this coming election, God will calm every storm and we will see victory and peace. Ghana at the end of the day will win”, Pastor Kojo Oteng said.

He made the appeal during this year's Banquet of Worship, Bow 2024 event, held last Sunday, March 10, 2024. It was on the theme: "The Father's Blessing."

The Bow 2024 event marked the fifth edition of the programme.

The event featured performances from gospel worship singers, including Brty Music, Rev PJ Markwei, Ekwo Bus-Sam, Joyous Kwame and Pastor Oteng himself.

Advertisement

Alongside the worship leaders, several choirs, such as Zoe Temple Choir, Wombs of Worship, Beautiful Melodians, Sword of Gideon and Kainos Joint Choir, took turns to perform.