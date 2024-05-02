Shooting of soldier at Millennium City: Suspect not our Staff - National Security
The Ministry of National Security has clarified that Benlord Ababio, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a soldier at Millennium City near Kasoa, is not affiliated with their organization.
Advertisement
A statement issued by the Ministry, said: “The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who is currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security.”
Related Articles
Ghana Armed Forces names soldier killed in land dispute near Kasoa
Kasoa: Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of soldier at Millenium City
Soldier killed in land dispute at Millennium City near Kasoa
The Ministry took note of a circulating news item on social media alleging that an individual named Benlord Ababio, supposedly a staff member of the Ministry, was involved in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Millennium City, Kasoa, where a soldier was shot and killed.
The statement advised the public to disregard any news portraying the suspect as a staff member of the Ministry of National Security.
The incident involved Lance Corporal Michael Danso, who was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City, near Kasoa, reportedly over a land dispute. Investigations revealed that Danso accompanied his colleague soldier who owned a half plot of land to the area.
The police have initiated investigations into the matter and have arrested a suspect identified as Benlord Ababio, who is alleged to be a landguard.