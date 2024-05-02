Shooting of soldier at Millennium City: Suspect not our Staff - National Security
Shooting of soldier at Millennium City: Suspect not our Staff - National Security

Shooting of soldier at Millennium City: Suspect not our Staff - National Security

Graphic Online

The Ministry of National Security has clarified that Benlord Ababio, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a soldier at Millennium City near Kasoa, is not affiliated with their organization.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Ministry, said: “The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who is currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security.”

Related Articles

Ghana Armed Forces names soldier killed in land dispute near Kasoa

Kasoa: Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of soldier at Millenium City

Soldier killed in land dispute at Millennium City near Kasoa

The Ministry took note of a circulating news item on social media alleging that an individual named Benlord Ababio, supposedly a staff member of the Ministry, was involved in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Millennium City, Kasoa, where a soldier was shot and killed.

The statement advised the public to disregard any news portraying the suspect as a staff member of the Ministry of National Security.

The incident involved Lance Corporal Michael Danso, who was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City, near Kasoa, reportedly over a land dispute. Investigations revealed that Danso accompanied his colleague soldier who owned a half plot of land to the area.

Other Trending Stories

The police have initiated investigations into the matter and have arrested a suspect identified as Benlord Ababio, who is alleged to be a landguard.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares