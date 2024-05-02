Next article: Man stuffing ballot papers into ballot box in viral video does not work with EC - EC clarifies

Shooting of soldier at Millennium City: Suspect not our Staff - National Security

Graphic Online May - 02 - 2024 , 14:14

The Ministry of National Security has clarified that Benlord Ababio, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a soldier at Millennium City near Kasoa, is not affiliated with their organization.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Ministry, said: “The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who is currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security.”

The Ministry took note of a circulating news item on social media alleging that an individual named Benlord Ababio, supposedly a staff member of the Ministry, was involved in the incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Millennium City, Kasoa, where a soldier was shot and killed.

The statement advised the public to disregard any news portraying the suspect as a staff member of the Ministry of National Security.

The incident involved Lance Corporal Michael Danso, who was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City, near Kasoa, reportedly over a land dispute. Investigations revealed that Danso accompanied his colleague soldier who owned a half plot of land to the area.

The police have initiated investigations into the matter and have arrested a suspect identified as Benlord Ababio, who is alleged to be a landguard.