Ghana Armed Forces names soldier killed in land dispute near Kasoa

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2024 , 07:13

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has identified Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Danso Michael as the soldier tragically killed in a land dispute incident at Millennium City, near Kasoa.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, involved an alleged attack by one Benlord Ababio, believed to be a land guard.

According to the GAF's Department of Public Relations press release, L/Cpl Danso Michael and his colleagues were investigating a land dispute at Millennium City, where L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman owned a half plot of land in dispute.

The Millennium City Police had instructed all parties to refrain from activities on the land until the issue was resolved. However, during their investigation, an altercation ensued with individuals allegedly working on the disputed land.

While at the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue, L/Cpl Danso and his colleagues encountered the alleged owner of the land, accompanied by two others believed to be land guards. A confrontation ensued during which shots were fired, tragically resulting in the death of L/Cpl Danso Michael. The police intervened, disarmed the shooter, and made an arrest. The deceased soldier's body was taken to the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

The GAF expressed its condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of L/Cpl Danso Michael. They assured the public of ongoing collaboration with the police to investigate the incident further and promised to provide updates as investigations progress.

The press release signed by Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for the GAF, strongly condemned the unprovoked attack and reiterated the commitment of the GAF to uphold law and order in communities.

He urged citizens to resolve disputes peacefully and lawfully to prevent such tragic incidents.

Read the entire press release below;

GHANA ARMED FORCES

PRESS RELEASE

Issued by the Department of Public Relations, General Headquarters, Burma Camp Accra

Tel: +

233-544338030 Release No: 38

Date: 01 May 2024

GAF INVESTIGATES KILLING OF A SOLDIER AT MILLENNIUM CITY

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the tragic loss of one of our soldiers in an incident attributed to an alleged land dispute at Millennium City, Kasoa in the Central Region. On Tuesday 30 April 2024, at about 4:20pm in an unprovoked circumstance, the soldier was attacked and killed by one Benlord Ababio, an alleged land guard.

Our preliminary investigations indicate Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman owned a half plot of land which was in dispute at Millennium City, for which the Millennium City Police, informed all parties to stay off the land until the issue was resolved. Allegedly, L/Cpl Omar was informed some people were working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues - L/Cpl Danso Michael (Deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, they visited the land and confirmed the information. Omar and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.

Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with 2 others believed to be land guards confronted the soldiers during which they started firing at the deceased soldier who was going to park a vehicle at the Police Station. The police disarmed and arrested the firer after realizing L/Cpl Danso had been hit by the rounds fired. The body of the deceased soldier has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

GAF wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier; even as we closely collaborate with the police in conduct further investigations. The general public will be duly informed about the outcome of the investigations in due course.

GAF condemns this unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms. We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities, and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents.

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Brigadier General Director General Public Relations

Note to Editors

For favour of publication, please. Cc: All media houses