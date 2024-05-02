See the 7 areas affected by power outages after Wednesday's rainstorm

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2024 , 07:25

After a rainstorm in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reported widespread power outages in several areas.

The outages are attributed to flooding at primary substations, disrupting electricity supply to the affected locations.

In a press release signed by the Director of Communications for ECG, William Boateng, the company identified the following areas affected by the power outages:

1. Dzorwulu - Station H

2. Burma Camp L

3. Avenor - Station D

4. High Street AH

5. La Trade AJ

6. Lakeside Estate

7. Gbawe

The release said ECG was collaborating with the Ghana Fire Service to drain the flooded primary substations swiftly. This concerted effort aims to expedite the restoration of power supply to the affected areas.

"We wish to assure our cherished customers and all stakeholders of our commitment to ensuring a stable power supply," stated William Boateng. He also offered an unreserved apology for the inconvenience caused by the outage, recognizing its impact on daily life for residents and businesses in the affected regions.

As efforts continue to address the aftermath of the rainstorm, ECG encouraged affected customers to stay updated through official channels and expressed gratitude for their understanding and patience during this period.

Meanwhile, during the annual May Day celebration today (May 1, 2024) in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the recent challenges in electricity supply, known as "dumsor," have been effectively resolved.

Addressing attendees, the President expressed optimism that the erratic power supply issues are now a thing of the past, thanks to successful resolutions of problems related to transformers and gas supply.

Read the entire press release below;

