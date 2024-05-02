Next article: See the 7 areas affected by power outages after Wednesday's rainstorm

Slain soldier accompanied colleague who owns land to Millennium City - Ghana Armed Forces

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2024 , 07:46

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a press release detailing the tragic loss of one of their soldiers in an incident related to a land dispute at Millennium City.

Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman, who owned a disputed half plot of land, accompanied by his colleagues L/Cpl Danso Michael (now deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, went to investigate reports of individuals working on the land.

According to the preliminary investigations conducted by GAF, upon confirming the information about unauthorized work on the land, L/Cpl Omar and his colleagues intervened and halted the activities. They subsequently proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue, as advised by authorities to stay off the disputed land until the matter was resolved.

However, while at the police station, the alleged owner of the land arrived with two others, suspected to be land guards, and a confrontation ensued. The situation escalated to the point where the soldiers were fired upon, resulting in the tragic death of L/Cpl Danso Michael. The police swiftly intervened, disarming and arresting the individual responsible for the shooting.

The body of the deceased soldier has been transferred to the 37 Military Hospital morgue as investigations continue. GAF expressed deep condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of L/Cpl Danso Michael, reaffirming their commitment to collaborating with the police to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

The release signed by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director General of Public Relations for GAF, condemned the unprovoked attack and stressed the importance of maintaining law and order in communities.

The public was urged to seek peaceful resolutions to disputes and refrain from resorting to violence, preventing similar tragic incidents in the future.

The Ghana Armed Forces pledged to keep the public informed about the progress of the investigations as they work towards justice for the fallen soldier.