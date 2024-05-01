Next article: Soldier killed in land dispute at Millennium City near Kasoa

Kasoa: Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of soldier at Millenium City

Kweku Zurek May - 01 - 2024 , 12:32

The Ghana Police Service has made a breakthrough in the case of the shooting incident that resulted in the death of a soldier in Millenium City, Kasoa.

According to a press release from the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Headquarters, a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the tragic event.

The suspect, identified as Benlord Ababio, allegedly fired the fatal shot at the soldier on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, around 4:20 pm.

Following the shooting, the victim was swiftly transported to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for urgent medical attention.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the soldier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Benlord Ababio is currently in police custody, cooperating with authorities as the investigation progresses.

The Police Service has also reached out to the Ghana Armed Forces leadership, ensuring a collaborative approach to understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The press release signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, who serves as the Director of Public Affairs, mentioned the commitment of the Police Service to uphold integrity and swiftly address criminal activities that threaten public safety.

The arrest of the suspect marks a crucial step forward in bringing justice to the victim and his family, as well as maintaining security within the Kasoa community.