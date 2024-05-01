Next article: Kasoa: Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of soldier at Millenium City

Dumsor will not return - Prez Akufo-Addo at May Day celebration

Kweku Zurek May - 01 - 2024 , 14:28

During the annual May Day celebration today (May 1, 2024) in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the recent challenges in electricity supply, known as "dumsor," have been effectively resolved.

Addressing attendees, the President expressed optimism that the erratic power supply issues are now a thing of the past, thanks to successful resolutions of problems related to transformers and gas supply.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and understanding during the recent temporary challenges with electricity supply across the country," stated President Akufo-Addo.

“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability”.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the efforts made over the past seven years to ensure a reliable power supply, expressing confidence that the era of "dumsor" is behind the nation and will not return.

“Indeed, over the past few days, we have witnessed stable electricity supply across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday.”

“For the past seven years we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he added.