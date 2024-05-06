GES grants SHS students break for voter registration

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin May - 06 - 2024 , 12:29

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has authorised Senior High School (SHS) students aged 18 and above to take a four-day break from campus to enable them to participate in the voter registration process.

Advertisement

The four-day break, which starts from Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, was announced in a statement by the GES on May 6, 2024.

According to GES, the directive aligns with the constitutional right of all Ghanaian citizens, including students of voting age to exercise their franchise.

The Ghana Education Service also instructed all Regional Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under their authority to comply with the directive.

Read the Statement Below :